British education system meant to create 'servant class' in India; changes still needed: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the British gave the country an education system to create a “servant class” for meeting their own needs and a lot of it still remained unchanged.

Addressing a summit in Varanasi on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), PM Modi said the system should not just produce degree-holders but provide human resources needed to take the country forward.

He said the purpose of the education system created in the country was only to provide jobs.

“The British provided this education system to prepare a servant class for themselves to meet their needs.” "After Independence there were some changes in it but a lot remained,” he said at the inauguration of a three-day meeting organised by the Union Education Ministry with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).