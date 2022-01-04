BRO rescues civilians stuck on snow-bound Gurez road

Bandipora: A team of Beacon personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued several civilians who were stuck in ten vehicles on Gurez road in north Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.
As per the BRO officials, the civilians with their vehicles were stuck at dangerous Zudkhushi Nallah on Gurez-Bandipora road. The officials said the heavy snowfall was the reason for vehicles getting stranded. The BRO said a team of Beacon, headed by Capt Mrinal of 56 RCC was rushed to the spot along with necessary equipment for the "rescue operation".
“The team first shifted the drivers to safer places and then their vehicles which were stuck in the snow were also taken out safely without any damage,” the officials added
Pertinently to mention, the 85-kilometre long road stretch was shut after recent snowfall in the upper reaches.
Meanwhile, moderate to light snowfall in mountainous and plains disrupted the normal life with roads getting slippery to commute on. Many area residents complained of potable water supply and electricity issues. As per the officials, at least one-foot deep fresh snow was recorded in main Gurez and nearly two feet deep snow in the Tulail area of the division. The plain areas in Bandipora division, as per officials recorded light snowfall while as upper reaches referred received 4-5 inches snow.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahamd also took stock of the situation and restoration of essential services in the district by doing a field tour. He said multiple teams have been constituted to supervise the restoration of essential services. He said the teams tour their designated areas to personally monitor the snow clearance operations and restoration of essential services.
Bandipora Police has established a control room given inclement weather.
"In view of inclement weather, continuous rainfall, snowfall and advisory issued by MET department, Bandipora Police established an emergency control room for the general public of the district to facilitate them in case of any untoward incident or distress," the order read. They requested the public to contact the following numbers in case of any emergency.
Police Control Bandipora (PCR), 01957225278, 9596767430 ASP Bandipora, 9596767453, DYSP HQRS Bandipora, 9596767440, SDPO Gurez 6006750966, SHO PS Gurez 6006750963, SHO PS Tulail 77809 22131 DO PolicePost Izmarg 9149991882, SHO PS Bandipora 9596767411, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS Aragam 9596767421 DO Police Post Aloosa 9596767416, DO Police Post Sumlar 9596767413, DO Police Post Ajas 9596767452