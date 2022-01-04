BRO rescues civilians stuck on snow-bound Gurez road

Bandipora: A team of Beacon personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued several civilians who were stuck in ten vehicles on Gurez road in north Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.

As per the BRO officials, the civilians with their vehicles were stuck at dangerous Zudkhushi Nallah on Gurez-Bandipora road. The officials said the heavy snowfall was the reason for vehicles getting stranded. The BRO said a team of Beacon, headed by Capt Mrinal of 56 RCC was rushed to the spot along with necessary equipment for the "rescue operation".

“The team first shifted the drivers to safer places and then their vehicles which were stuck in the snow were also taken out safely without any damage,” the officials added