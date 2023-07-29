Brotherhood, unity on display as mourners take out procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: As Shia mourners from across Kashmir flocked to Srinagar’s Zadibal area to take part in religious processions, people of various sects displayed a spirit of fraternity, solidarity, and compassion.

From booths dispensing water to thirsty mourners to delivering food items to hungry folks, the love and fraternity between Shias and Sunnis was obvious from the fact that teachings from the 10th Muharram communicate a message of righteousness and compassion towards fellow people.

Hundreds of Sunni youth had volunteered to serve the mourners, and they were seen distributing water, juices, and eatables among the mourners, who included elderly, young men and women, and children carrying flags, who had travelled from all over Kashmir to take part in the procession.

Several government agency kiosks were set up along the Hawal-Zadibal-Alamgari Bazaar road stretch, with key government officials on hand to oversee the delivery of required things to mourners.

Kashmir Speaks, a nonprofit organisation that had set up a stall at Zadibal in partnership with the Shahar-e-Khas Traders was one of the stalls present. Over a dozen volunteers were busy handing supplies to the mourners.