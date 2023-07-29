Brotherhood, unity on display as mourners take out procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: As Shia mourners from across Kashmir flocked to Srinagar’s Zadibal area to take part in religious processions, people of various sects displayed a spirit of fraternity, solidarity, and compassion.
From booths dispensing water to thirsty mourners to delivering food items to hungry folks, the love and fraternity between Shias and Sunnis was obvious from the fact that teachings from the 10th Muharram communicate a message of righteousness and compassion towards fellow people.
Hundreds of Sunni youth had volunteered to serve the mourners, and they were seen distributing water, juices, and eatables among the mourners, who included elderly, young men and women, and children carrying flags, who had travelled from all over Kashmir to take part in the procession.
Several government agency kiosks were set up along the Hawal-Zadibal-Alamgari Bazaar road stretch, with key government officials on hand to oversee the delivery of required things to mourners.
Kashmir Speaks, a nonprofit organisation that had set up a stall at Zadibal in partnership with the Shahar-e-Khas Traders was one of the stalls present. Over a dozen volunteers were busy handing supplies to the mourners.
Chairman of Kashmir Speaks, Mir Ishfaq said, “The 10th of Muharram is a day of mourning for the entire Muslim community. First and foremost, we are Muslims, and the Sunni-Shia community in Kashmir has a long history of friendship. After 34 years, the LG administration finally permitted the Muharram procession to take place. We are grateful to LG Manoj Sinha, the Police, and the security agencies that made this possible. The government has done an amazing job for which we are grateful. I have been here in Zadibal since midnight, and there hasn’t been a single problem. Everything is in order, which indicates that both the administration and the people have collaborated, which is a positive indication.”
A volunteer from the Ganderbal area, Muhammad Mateen was busy distributing fruits.
“I have come with a group of companions to help my Shia brothers. We are one. There is no doubt about that. Sunni and Shia communities in Kashmir have always coexisted and will continue to do so,” he said.
“I felt it was my moral duty to provide whatever assistance I could to my brothers and sisters who are participating in processions despite the gruesome weather. We did our part by distributing fruits to hungry people. It was a tiny gesture but it brought us a joy. We will continue to support one another in the future.” On this occasion, Shabir Hussain Khan, a well-known Kashmiri blood donor, donated blood.
“I donated blood today, and I have donated 183 pints of blood so far,” he said and asked people to come forward and donate blood as it benefits mankind.