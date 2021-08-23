BSF fires at suspected drone on IB in Arnia

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel today opened fire on a suspected drone along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

The BSF officials said that the alert troops guarding the forward posts noticed a blinking red and yellow light in the

sky in Arnia near the International Border about 5:30 AM.

“The troops fired 25 rounds of Light Machine Gun at the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards the Pakistani side,” the officials said.

They said that immediately a search operation was launched in the area along the International Border with the help of local police. A senior BSF official told Greater Kashmir that they alerted the troops on the border and patrolling was intensified.

The Village Defence Committees, border police, BSF and intelligence agencies were alerted and the security in the border belt was increased and suspected persons were being checked, according to the official.

“The militant outfits are not able to infiltrate due to which they have adopted alternative means i.e., drones. However, we are fully capable of foiling any attempt to breach peace,” the officer said.

He said that their coordination with police and locals remained fruitful and many of the drone sorties were detected timely and arms, ammunition were also recovered.