BSF launches special drive to detect tunnels along IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday launched its special anti-tunnelling drive across the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts to detect if any tunnel exists across the border.
“The anti-tunnel drive has been launched specially following the deadly suicide attack by Jaish militants on April 22 in Sunjwan area of Jammu district although such drives are being conducted from time to time,” said a senior BSF officer.
The officer said that a claim was made by the investigating agency (JKP) that the militants who were killed in an encounter with the security forces had allegedly boarded the mini-truck from Sapwal's border area in Samba district and they were brought to Jammu’s Sunjwan area to carry out the suicide attack. In this regard, the anti-tunnel drive was important.
"This drive is being conducted in the forward areas in a systematic manner using modern technology,” a BSF official said.
The official said that the troops deployed on the International Border are on high alert and they are participating in the anti-tunnelling drive in a coordinated manner.
Meanwhile, the NIA has also started investigation into the Sunjwan suicide attack case even as it was officially yet to be confirmed whether the case has been transferred to them or not.
As the investigation is in progress with the involvement of different security agencies, sources in police said that one absconder namely Asif is still at large and he is yet to be arrested.
Pertinently, two suicide attackers attempted to carry out the attack on April 22 morning hours when it was foiled by J&K Police personnel with other paramilitary personnel. Both the attackers were killed and later Jammu police arrested three persons and detained one.