BSF launches special drive to detect tunnels along IB

The officer said that a claim was made by the investigating agency (JKP) that the militants who were killed in an encounter with the security forces had allegedly boarded the mini-truck from Sapwal's border area in Samba district and they were brought to Jammu’s Sunjwan area to carry out the suicide attack. In this regard, the anti-tunnel drive was important.

"This drive is being conducted in the forward areas in a systematic manner using modern technology,” a BSF official said.

The official said that the troops deployed on the International Border are on high alert and they are participating in the anti-tunnelling drive in a coordinated manner.