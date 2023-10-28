BSF lodges protest with Rangers over unprovoked firing

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday, at the Commander-level flag meeting, lodged “strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked firing” during the intervening night of October 26 and 27 in Arnia and other areas along the International Border in Jammu.
The flag-meeting, which lasted around one hour or so, took place at Octroi post in R S Pura. This was the second such meeting within the last ten days.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain visited Bulle Chak and Treva, which were among the most affected areas by Pak shelling. They took stock of damages caused and listened to the woes and pressing demands of border residents.
Though life had returned to near-normal in the border belt yet fear laced with uncertainty persisted and this found reflection in the interactions of affected villagers with the senior officers. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Vinod Kumar; SP HQ, Ramnish Gupta; SDM R S Pura too accompanied the Divisional Commissioner and IGP.
Earlier the BSF also took up the issue with their Pakistan counterparts.
“On October 28, a Wing Commander-Commandant level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi. BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest to Pak Rangers for unprovoked firing in the Arnia area in the intervening night of October 26 and 27, 2023,” PRO BSF Jammu said in an official statement.
“The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere (with emphasis) to maintain peace and tranquillity on the International Border,” he added.
On October 19 also, the BSF had lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over “unprovoked cross-border firing” on October 18 in Arnia and “narcotic smuggling from across the border” at a Commandant level flag meeting held in R S Pura.
“The issue of unprovoked cross border firing on October 18 in Arnia wherein two BSF personnel sustained injuries was taken up with the Rangers. Besides the issue of narcotic smuggling from across the border was also raised by the BSF during the flag meeting. However, Rangers denied their involvement,” it was stated, post-meeting.
During the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, targetting BSF posts and civilian areas in Arnia, R S Pura and adjoining areas of Jammu sector on IB, one BSF soldier and a woman (civilian) had sustained injuries. Both the injured are presently under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Jammu and their condition is stable. Several houses had also suffered damages in the heavy shelling.
To assess losses caused to property, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu along with IGP this morning visited affected border villages. They interacted with affected families at village Bulle Chak and Treva besides DDC member Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tony and other PRI members.
Div Com, after listening to people’s woes, instructed Deputy Commissioner Jammu to provide relief to the victims after thorough assessment of the losses and personally follow the issues raised by the border people and resolve the same in a time bound manner. Senior officers reiterated the government’s commitment to provide every possible support to border residents who demanded additional bunkers; early completion of ongoing development works; construction of bridges and check on encroachment of water bodies.
The people demanded that the existing bunkers should be thoroughly cleaned besides constructing new structures with toilet facilities and separate rooms for women.
DDC member Suchetgarh and Congress leader Taranjit Singh Tony told Greater Kashmir that he during his interaction with senior officers highlighted the issue of a bridge in village Sae.
“Bridge was constructed in 2019, but the roads leading to it from both sides were never completed. I urged the Divisional Commissioner to visit the site and assess the challenges faced by the people living in pitiable conditions without access to basic amenities,” he said. “In response, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officials accompanying him to expedite the construction of the approach roads for the bridge without further delay. People are satisfied with the assurance given by the Divisional Commissioner and IGP Jammu,” Tony said, adding that 5 Marla plots should be given to border dwellers as promised by the BJP government.