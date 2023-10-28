BSF lodges protest with Rangers over unprovoked firing

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday, at the Commander-level flag meeting, lodged “strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked firing” during the intervening night of October 26 and 27 in Arnia and other areas along the International Border in Jammu.

The flag-meeting, which lasted around one hour or so, took place at Octroi post in R S Pura. This was the second such meeting within the last ten days.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain visited Bulle Chak and Treva, which were among the most affected areas by Pak shelling. They took stock of damages caused and listened to the woes and pressing demands of border residents.

Though life had returned to near-normal in the border belt yet fear laced with uncertainty persisted and this found reflection in the interactions of affected villagers with the senior officers. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Vinod Kumar; SP HQ, Ramnish Gupta; SDM R S Pura too accompanied the Divisional Commissioner and IGP.