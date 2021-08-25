BSF man dies after hit by shooting stone along Mughal Road

Rajouri: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, presently on leave, died after he was hit by a shooting stone near Pir Marg, located on higher reaches of Pir Ki Gali along Mughal road on Wednesday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Nisar Hussain, son of Habib Ullah, resident of Dhanore Jarallan village located near Rajouri town. He was posted in 92nd Battalion of BSF.

Officials said that he and some other members of his family were presently at Pir Marg Dhok where he had gone to join his family for seasonal migration when he was hit by a shooting stone. “He received serious injuries in the incident. He was rushed to medical facility where he was declared dead,” said officials.

They said that body of deceased was later sent to his native village for the last rites.

Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said, “This incident was not related to any road side activity.”