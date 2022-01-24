BSF on high alert ahead of Republic Day: IG Jammu Frontier

2021 WAS ACHIEVEMENT-ORIENTED WITH DETECTION OF TUNNELS, ARMS

“Despite deployment in hostile areas as well as sensitive and hypersensitive scenarios, BSF has always stood-up to the challenges with aplomb,” said the IG BSF.

As a result of robust domination and surveillance on the International Border, there had been continued peace on the Jammu IB, he said. He said BSF Jammu relentlessly carried out anti-tunnel drives along IB and due to its efforts it was able to detect two tunnels on the International Border in the month of January 2021 and made a huge dent to the “infiltration attempts by anti-national elements from Pakistan.” “The detection of these tunnels also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists and smugglers,” he added.

Hence, Jammu IB remained peaceful as a consequence of strong dominance and surveillance of BSF.

He said that the last year had been ‘achievement oriented’ with detection of tunnels and seizure of huge caches of arms, ammunition and narcotics. The aim of anti-national elements to spread disharmony by carrying out nefarious activities was thwarted, he added.

BSF’S COUNTER STRATEGY AGAINST DRONE

With regard to strategy to counter drone activities, he said, many drone droppings were reported and the border population had been made aware of such (drone) activities carried out by Pak based anti-national elements. For this purpose, the BSF organised 144 drone awareness programmes.

“With these programmes an effort was made to enhance coordination and understanding among the border population to foil and report any suspicious drone activities in their area,” he added. Similarly, the BSF convened around 86 coordination meetings with public representatives and villagers to resolve problems of the border population.