BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers Thursday exchanged sweets at various posts along the International Border (IB) in Jammu region on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.
According to BSF officials, exchange of sweets and greetings between the troops of Indian border guards and Pakistan Rangers took place at the International Border along Jammu “in a very cordial atmosphere”.
International Border with Pakistan runs along Jammu, Samba, Kathua districts in Jammu region, however, BSF, manning IB, is also deployed along with Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) at certain places in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Similar exchanges between the armies of two nations also take place along LoC. However, the army did not officially confirm any such exchange across the Jammu region.