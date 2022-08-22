Budgam grenade attack case: Hybrid terrorist arrested

Srinagar: A hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was arrested in a grenade attack case in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday. A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that during the investigation of case FIR No 147/2022 of Police Station Chadoora about the grenade attack in Budgam, two hybrid terrorists were arrested earlier.

“During the investigation, one more hybrid terrorist of LeT identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Hamid Malik of Panzan, Chadoora has been arrested,” the statement said. “Incriminating material of LeT and a hand grenade has been recovered from his possession.”

It said that further investigation into the case was going on and more arrests and recoveries were expected.