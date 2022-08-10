[ Budgam Gunfight ] Wanted LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: A wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Lateef was among three terrorists killed in a day-long encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He termed it a big success and said that the terrorists involved in the targeted killings, except one terrorist, had been killed in different gunfights.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Lateef Rather alias Abdullah (top commander) of Badipora Chadoora area of Budgam and Saqib Mushtaq Khan and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan, both residents of Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

The gunfight broke out in the Waterhall area of Budgam early Wednesday after acting on a technical input generated by SOG Srinagar about the presence of a group of terrorists in the area.

The area was cordoned off by Police along with 62 RR of the Army and 79 Bn CRPF.