Budgam soldier murdered by militants: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested a militant associate and are hunting for three militants who are involved in the killing of an Army soldier in Budgam district of central Kashmir, Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

He said that abduction and subsequent murder was a militant act. “Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be terror act of abduction and murder. 1 terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other 3 LeT terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

On 10 March, the body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing on March 7 from his village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir.