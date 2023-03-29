Budget 2023-24 focussing on 9-pronged vision to build Naya J&K: LG Sinha

“Rs 1 lakh crore budget for J&K is the first budget of Amrit Kaal. This is also the third year that the budget surpassed Rs one lakh crore. Objective is overall and all-inclusive development of J&K while meeting the aspirations of J&K people. In the past three years, we have focussed on the initiatives to realise the dream of new J&K. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their magnanimity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He pointed out the J&K Budget 2023-24 was focussed on a nine-pronged vision i.e., Good Governance; Strengthening Grass-root Democracy; Promoting Sustainable Agriculture; Facilitating Investment & Industrial Growth; Employment Generation; Accelerating Development & Inclusive Growth; Women Empowerment; Social Inclusion and Doubling GDP in next five years.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir had been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. “Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.

Under “My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har Ek Kay Liye Khel” nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year. Under the Digital J&K initiative, 445 online services are being provided through e-UNNAT portal.225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery. All the online services have been linked with the Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K,” he stated.