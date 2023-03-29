Budget 2023-24 focussing on 9-pronged vision to build Naya J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday stated that the Budget 2023-24 was focussed on a nine-pronged vision to build ‘Naya J&K’ where law and order situation had witnessed a perceptible improvement.
“Last year J&K witnessed economic growth of 14.64 percent and tax revenue showed growth of 31 percent. Law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and there is a decrease in terrorism related incidents. People are enjoying Shikara rides till late night. People relish dinners at hotels and restaurants. Schools and colleges function normally. Cinema houses too are running. Shops remain open. After many years, late night transport service too has resumed. Common man is living a normal life. Perceptible change in the situation is also visible as this year's highest number of 1.88 Cr tourists visited J&K,” he said.
LG Sinha, accompanied by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and the Director Information Akshay Labroo, was addressing a press conference on J&K budget 2023-24 at the Convention Centre here.
“Rs 1 lakh crore budget for J&K is the first budget of Amrit Kaal. This is also the third year that the budget surpassed Rs one lakh crore. Objective is overall and all-inclusive development of J&K while meeting the aspirations of J&K people. In the past three years, we have focussed on the initiatives to realise the dream of new J&K. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their magnanimity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He pointed out the J&K Budget 2023-24 was focussed on a nine-pronged vision i.e., Good Governance; Strengthening Grass-root Democracy; Promoting Sustainable Agriculture; Facilitating Investment & Industrial Growth; Employment Generation; Accelerating Development & Inclusive Growth; Women Empowerment; Social Inclusion and Doubling GDP in next five years.
He said that the Jammu and Kashmir had been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. “Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.
Under “My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har Ek Kay Liye Khel” nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year. Under the Digital J&K initiative, 445 online services are being provided through e-UNNAT portal.225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery. All the online services have been linked with the Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K,” he stated.
LG Sinha said that J&K is the first among States/Union Territories to have a District Good Governance Index for assessing the public service delivery at district level.
Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Aspirational Town Development Programme were three new initiatives being implemented in J&K.
“Highest ever investment of Rs 1547.87 crore received during the last 10 months of this year. 500 startups have come up during the last 3 years. Unemployment rate is marginally reduced; 33426 Posts have been referred to recruiting agencies.25450 selections have been made including 2436 selections of J&K Bank Limited. Around 2, 02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and the target is to cover 2, 37,000 by the end of the current year. Next year around 3 lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes,” he pointed out, while mentioning achievements under these sectors.
About the pace of development works, he mentioned, “In 2018-19, 9228 works have been completed; in 2019-20, 12637 works have been completed, in 2020-21, 21943 have been completed, in 2021-22, 50627 works have been completed and this year we expect 70,000 works to be completed. This is the paradigm shift in the pace of development in J&K over the last three to four years. Road construction nearly doubled to 3200 kilometres against 1500-1600 Km in 2018,” he said.
Spelling out E- Governance Initiatives, LG Sinha said that e-office would be extended in all offices while creation of online census management system; intelligent ticketing management system by JKRTC; creation of e-invoice system of GST, GST Data Triangulation and transition of GST IN into GST PRIME; linking of e-way bill to FASTag and VAHAN; creation of single unique helpline in J&K; e-bill system on PWOMAS to be extended to other Department formed part of these initiatives.
For Agriculture and Allied Sectors- Rs 3156 crore were allocated. “A Holistic Agriculture Development plan will be rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5012 crore over a period of next 5-years. Create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors. 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years,” he said.