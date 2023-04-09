Budget 2023-24 | Nomadic population to get 7 transit accommodations

Srinagar: The substantial budget for the fiscal 2023-24 would foster inclusive development for all segments of the society with government’s keenness towards empowering the weaker sections through various social and tribal welfare initiatives, an official spokesman said Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to budget 2023-24, seven transit accommodations for the nomadic population and 24 Scheduled Tribe hostels would be completed during this financial year.
On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has initiated a special project envisaging a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population.
In line with the announcement made by the LG to minimise hardships being faced by the tribals during seasonal migration, the TAD procured a fleet of 40 trucks for transporting around 30,000 families from Jammu to Kashmir via Mughal Road and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The TAD procured these trucks through J&K Road Transport Corporation.
Transport facilities are being made available to tribal families for the seasonal migration of their goods and cattle this year also, the budget document reads.
In this year’s budget, more ‘milk villages’ would be established with an aim to support milk production and supply chain besides providing sustainable employment opportunities to the youth.
Also, market linkage would be created for tribal products like milk, mutton, sheep wool, and leather.
The budget has kept a provision for setting up of more smart classrooms for tribal children and tracking of educational, healthcare and economic status of the nomadic population.
Besides, the budget has a provision for providing scholarship to 1,24,300 pre-matric students between class 1st to class 8th belonging to Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and Physically Challenged Persons categories.
All the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) would be developed on a modern pattern with best living conditions for the inmates under the new budget.
Besides, 1700 inmates in 19 Bal Ashrams and 12 Nari Niketans would be covered under the initiative.
This year’s financial plan also has a provision for establishing District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRC) in all 20 districts besides creation of Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW)-Mahila Shakti Kendras.
Regarding welfare and security of women, the budget has earmarked funds for establishment of GPS-enabled women helpline and construction of working women hostels.
The budget has also earmarked funds for training of specially-abled persons so that they become financially independent and lead a dignified living in the society.