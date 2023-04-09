Budget 2023-24 | Nomadic population to get 7 transit accommodations

Srinagar: The substantial budget for the fiscal 2023-24 would foster inclusive development for all segments of the society with government’s keenness towards empowering the weaker sections through various social and tribal welfare initiatives, an official spokesman said Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to budget 2023-24, seven transit accommodations for the nomadic population and 24 Scheduled Tribe hostels would be completed during this financial year.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has initiated a special project envisaging a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population.

In line with the announcement made by the LG to minimise hardships being faced by the tribals during seasonal migration, the TAD procured a fleet of 40 trucks for transporting around 30,000 families from Jammu to Kashmir via Mughal Road and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.