BUDGET AT A GLANCE

Defence allocation jumps 13% to Rs 5.94 lakh crore

The Union Budget 2023-24 allocated Rs 5.94 lakh crore for the defence sector, marking a hike of 13 per cent over previous year's layout of Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

The Union Budget 2023-24 envisaged a total outlay of Rs 45,03,097 crore. Of this, the Ministry of Defence has been allocated a total budget of Rs 5,93,537.64 crore, which is 13.18 per cent of the total Budget.

This includes an amount of Rs 1,38,205 crore for defence pensions.