BUDGET IN AN ENVELOPE HAD COME HOME | 15 kanal land gobbled by former finance minister and PDP leader Haseeb Drabu retrieved

Shopian: Speeding up its eviction drive, district administration Shopian on Saturday retrieved 15 kanal state land gobbled by former finance minister Haseeb Drabu.

The administration also reclaimed large swathes of state land and sealed dozens of illegally constructed shops in the district.

A senior official told Greater Kashmir that a team of revenue officials retrieved an orchard encroached on by Drabu.

According to the official, the farm was located in Pirpora village, 14 km from Shopian town.