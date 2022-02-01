Budget people-friendly, progressive: PM Modi

The Budget aims to ensure pucca house, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household. At the same time focus is on modern Internet connectivity also, the prime minister said.

The Budget this year has come with a new confidence of development amidst the once-in-a-century calamity, Modi said, adding that it will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy.

The prime minister said the Budget is full of opportunities for more Infrastructure, more Investment, more growth, and more jobs .

This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves contemporary problems but also ensures bright future for the youth.