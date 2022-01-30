Budget session of Parliament begins today

On the first day on Monday, the President will address the Members of both the Houses after which copies of his address will be laid on the Table.

For this purpose, Rajya Sabha will meet at 2.30 p.m.

On February 1, the General Budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and its copy will be laid on the Table of Rajya Sabha soon thereafter.

First part of the Budget session will have 10 sittings between January 31 and February 11 while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part between March 14 and April 8.