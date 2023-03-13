Budget2023-24 | J&K to spend Rs 1,18,500 crore

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government would be spending Rs 1,18,500 crore in fiscal 2023-24, according to budget estimates that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday,

“The total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 1,18,500 crore, capital expenditure would be Rs 41,491 crore and revenue expenditure Rs 77,009 crore,” reads a copy of Budget 2023-34 document presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The tax/GDP ratio is projected at 8.82 percent for 2023-24, which is higher than the previous year of 7.77 percent.

The debt/GDP ratio for 2023-24 is 49 percent and GDP growth for the year 2023-24 has been projected at Rs 2,30,727 crore which shows a growth of 10 percent over the previous year.