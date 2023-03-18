Budgetary allocation to Jal Shakti Deptt enhanced by Rs 3191 Crore

Srinagar: To finish crucial projects including the Jhelum Flood Management, the government has increased budgetary allocation to the Jal Shakti Department by a staggering Rs 3191 crore in the Budget 2023-24.

"For Jal Shakti Department, an allocation of Rs 7161 crore has been made under Capital Expenditure for 2023-24, which is Rs 3191 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation," reads an official document of the government.

Officials said that the government has set implementation of Part-B of Jhelum Flood Management on top agenda for increasing the carrying capacity of the river.