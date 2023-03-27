Build ecosystem to nurture startup culture: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called for building an ecosystem to nurture startup culture.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce, the LG exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing startup culture that would further drive economic growth.

“Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the startup ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,” he said.