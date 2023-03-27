Front Page

Build ecosystem to nurture startup culture: LG

Chairs I&C Deptt’s review meeting
The LG was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called for building an ecosystem to nurture startup culture.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce, the LG exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing startup culture that would further drive economic growth.

“Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the startup ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,” he said.

Discussion was also held on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Plan to realise the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth, and generate employment.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department H Rajesh Prasad, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department Sarita Chauhan, Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, and Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, Piyush Singla also attended the meeting.

