Bukhari demands daily wagers’ regularisation

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday demanded regularization of daily wagers working in different government departments on humanitarian grounds.
Bukhari, while responding to media queries on the sidelines of one-day convention in Jammu district, said that the daily wagers were the backbone of the government departments.
He said that the government should regularize them on humanitarian grounds.
He said that the demands of the daily wagers should be accepted by the government at the earliest.
In response to another question, he said, “We have never seen such a situation in the past in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu has suffered even though the Union Territory is being ruled directly (by the Centre).” He criticized those political parties which used to claim discrimination against Jammu.
In an oblique dig at BJP, he said, “A political party befooled the people of Jammu when it won assembly elections in 2014 but formed (alliance) government with a Kashmir based political party.”