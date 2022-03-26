Bumpy ride for Srinagar-Sharjah flight continues unabated

He said 180 seats were the total occupancy on the Srinagar-Sharjah flight and the flight was operating successfully till January 21 this year.

However, after the outbreak of Omicron, the occupancy rates dropped drastically and as a result, the flight is now witnessing cancellations at the last moment.

“One can say this flight is just about symbolism as in practicality it gets cancelled time and again,” the travel agent said.

“The concerned airline is first scheduling the flight and then cancelling it just one day prior to the departure date. This is quite unfair for travellers who wish to travel on this flight" said the travel agent.

Notably, the Srinagar-Sharjah flight was benefiting thousands of Kashmiris working or studying in the UAE as they were travelling on this direct service.