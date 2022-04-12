Bungalow near ammunition depot| CIC directs CBI to provide status of complaint seeking FIR against ex DyCM, others

Jammu: A Bench of Central Information Commission (CIC) New Delhi, headed by Saroj Punhani, Information Commissioner has directed the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Superintendent of Police, CBI Anti-Corruption Branch, Jammu to provide a revised reply to the appellant, explaining the current status on his complaint.
The complainant had sought FIR against the ex-Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and others for raising a palatial bungalow near an ammunition depot.
The direction of CIC bench came, while disposing of the second appeal filed by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.
CIC directed to provide status on the action taken on his complaint dated September 21, 2020 seeking registration of FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC against Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister J&K, his wife Mamta Singh and the officers or officials of J&K government who facilitated the illegal or unauthorized construction of a palatial bungalow (of Dr Singh) in contravention of Works of Defence Act read with Notification No.2772/DCJ/LHS/GN-BAN/ARMY/01/2015-968/13 dated August 7, 2015 at village Ban/ Panjgrain, tehsil Nagrota district Jammu.
The CIC further directed that the information should be provided to Ahmed free of cost within 15 days from the date of the receipt of the order under due intimation to the CIC.
The significant order has been passed by the CIC after hearing the second appeal filed by advocate as earlier the CPIO, CBI i.e., Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Branch, Jammu had rejected the RTI application dated October 19, 2020 on the ground that the requested “information falls under Section 8 (1) (h) of the RTI Act, 2005” and further CBI is included in the list of “Intelligence and Security Organisations” specified in the Second Schedule of the RTI Act, 2005. With this explanation, the requested information was declined by the CPIO, CBI.
Against the said denial of information, advocate Ahmed filed first appeal under RTI Act, 2005 before the First Appellate Authority i.e. Vineet Vinayak, IPS, Head of Zone, CBI, Chandigarh Zone who vide his order dated December 15, 2020 dismissed the first appeal and upheld the order of the CPIO, CBI.
The complainant on December 17, 2020 filed a second appeal before the Central Information Commission, New Delhi challenging the validity of the orders declining information passed by the CPIO, CBI as well as the order passed by First Appellate Authority i.e. Joint Director/Head of Zone, CBI, Chandigarh on the grounds that since the information sought for was pertaining to corruption or abuse of official position by the officers in allowing illegal construction near ammunition depot and even the officers of the JDA kept criminal silence and allowed massive structure to come up in utter disregard to laws of the land and the action of the CBI in refusing the information in corruption cases was unjustified.
The matter was heard at length through audio conference by the Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission Saroj Punhani.
On the other hand, Dr Vidyut Vikas, SP and CPIO, CBI present through audio conference argued that a complaint was filed on September 21, 2020 and within one month the appellant sought the information under RTI Act regarding the action taken by the CBI.
He (CPIO) further submitted that the information was denied to the appellant because if the agency were to reveal the steps that it was going to take to investigate the matter in terms of searching of premises of the individuals or lodging a FIR etc the sanctity of the investigation would get compromised “and if it so happens that the allegations turn out to be baseless then revealing the information pre-maturely may lead to media trial and speculations which could disturb the morale of the concerned officials.”
The CPIO furthermore emphasized that these were the factors why the Parliament envisaged certain exemptions to the CBI among other similarly placed organizations.
At this stage, Saroj Punhani, the Information Commissioner put a query to the CPIO, CBI and he did not deny the allegations of corruption pertinent in the matter.
After considering the submissions of both the sides, Saroj Punhani, Information Commissioner, CIC observed that the RTI application clearly pertained to allegations of corruption, Section 24 of the RTI Act was erroneously invoked by the CBI to claim exemption from providing the information.
“The CPIO additionally invoked Section 8 (1) (h) of RTI Act to deny the information which stood negated in light of the invocation of Section 24 of the RTI Act and in other words, the CPIO, CBI cannot claim the exemption of Section 24 and that of the exemptions laid down under Section 8 of the RTI Act in conjunction,” CIC held and issued directions.