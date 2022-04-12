Bungalow near ammunition depot| CIC directs CBI to provide status of complaint seeking FIR against ex DyCM, others

The matter was heard at length through audio conference by the Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission Saroj Punhani.

On the other hand, Dr Vidyut Vikas, SP and CPIO, CBI present through audio conference argued that a complaint was filed on September 21, 2020 and within one month the appellant sought the information under RTI Act regarding the action taken by the CBI.

He (CPIO) further submitted that the information was denied to the appellant because if the agency were to reveal the steps that it was going to take to investigate the matter in terms of searching of premises of the individuals or lodging a FIR etc the sanctity of the investigation would get compromised “and if it so happens that the allegations turn out to be baseless then revealing the information pre-maturely may lead to media trial and speculations which could disturb the morale of the concerned officials.”

The CPIO furthermore emphasized that these were the factors why the Parliament envisaged certain exemptions to the CBI among other similarly placed organizations.