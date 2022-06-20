Burglars loot Rs 1 cr from bank in Kathua; security guard detained

Kathua: Burglars broke into a private bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and decamped with over Rs 1 crore cash, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a branch of HDFC Bank in the Hatli Morh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The burglars entered the bank from the rooftop and tied its security guard to an iron rod with a rope, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) R C Kotwal said.