Bus boat makes trial run on Jhelum to revive water transport

Srinagar: The water transport on Jhelum is set to make a comeback with the launch of a maiden bus boat on Thursday.

The bus boat made a trial run to check its feasibility.

A few months back JKTDC issued tenders in this regard and Sukhnag Enterprises, a marine company secured the contract.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, company’s Accounts Manager, Abdul Hanan said: “We recently imported the bus boat and today we have formally started the trails. The trails will go on for a couple of days. We have marine engineers with us to check if everything goes satisfactorily.