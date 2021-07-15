Bus boat makes trial run on Jhelum to revive water transport

Srinagar: The water transport on Jhelum is set to make a comeback with the launch of a maiden bus boat on Thursday.
The bus boat made a trial run to check its feasibility.
A few months back JKTDC issued tenders in this regard and Sukhnag Enterprises, a marine company secured the contract.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, company’s Accounts Manager, Abdul Hanan said: “We recently imported the bus boat and today we have formally started the trails. The trails will go on for a couple of days. We have marine engineers with us to check if everything goes satisfactorily.
“The capacity of the boat is 35 passengers along with 5 crew members. The trails have been conducted from Lasjan to Veer Chattabal on Thursday,” he said.
The company officials appreciated the administration and tourism department for taking steps to revive the water transport. “The boat bus is loaded with all the facilities like AC, Google navigation equipment, LCD and rescuers,” they said.
Many Srinagar residents said that the water transport on Jhelum has a good potential.
“Majority areas in the old town and scores of other areas in Srinagar fall on the banks of Jhelum. This transport would help ease the locomotive needs of the people,” locals said.