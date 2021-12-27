Business barriers removed, J&K attractive investment place: LG

The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha termed the event as a historic milestone in J&K’s real estate sector.

“ Last few years have seen tremendous change in terms of good governance, delivering development and transforming the infrastructure of the UT. Barriers to businesses in J&K have been removed. The UT of Jammu & Kashmir is now an attractive place to do business and invest,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor announced that the next 'Real Estate Summit' will be organised in Srinagar on 21st and 22nd May 2022.

Development of local businesses is imperative in scripting the growth story of J&K. Besides national players in real estate, local developers of J&K will also be at the focus of this new dawn of development of the real estate sector in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri for revolutionising the real estate sector in J&K. “The multiplier effect of the first-ever Real Estate Summit in J&K will be felt across the entire UT in coming years,” added the Lt Governor.