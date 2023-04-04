Cab, motorcycle used to transport arms, ammunition attached: SIU

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, Special Investigation unit (SIU-II) Srinagar Tuesday attached a cab (JK15 2207) and a motorcycle (JK13H 2452) used to transport arms and ammunition.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the attachments were made in case FIR No 41/2022 under Section 7/25 of AA Act and 13, 18, 20, 23, 39, and 39 of UA (P) Act of Police Station Shaltang and case FIR No 02/2023 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act and 13, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of UA (P) Act of Police Station Kothi Bagh.

It said that the attachment orders were issued in exercise of powers conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) of UA(P) Act with the information to designated authority for confirmation.