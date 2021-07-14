Cabinet approves 11% hike in DA

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners to 28 per cent, with effect from July 1 this year.

This represents a hike of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic pay or pension.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of DA to Central government employees and DR to pensioners, which were due from January 1 and July 1 last year and January 1 this year had been frozen.