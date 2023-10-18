Cabinet okays Rs 20,774 Cr inter-state transmission system for Ladakh mega solar project

The transmission line for evacuating this power will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be integrated with the National Grid.

An interconnection is also planned from this project in Leh to the existing Ladakh grid to ensure a reliable power supply to Ladakh.

It will also be connected to the Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line to provide power to Jammu & Kashmir.

The project will entail setting up of 713 km transmission lines and 5 GW capacity of HVDC terminal each at Pang (Ladakh) and Kaithal in Haryana.

The project will contribute to achieving the target of 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by the year 2030. The project will also help in developing the long-term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing the carbon footprint.

It will generate large direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors, especially in the Ladakh region, the statement said.

This project is in addition to Intra-State Transmission System Green Energy Corridor Phase-II (InSTS GEC-II), which is already under implementation in the States of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh for grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20GW of RE power and is expected to be completed by 2026.

The InSTS GEC-II scheme targets the addition of 10753 km of transmission lines and 27,546 MVA capacity of substations having an estimated project cost of Rs 12,031.33 crore and Central financial assistance at 33 percent which is Rs 3970.34 crore.