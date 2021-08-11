Cache of arms recovered in Gurez village

Bandipora: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Tarbal village of Gurez, close to LoC in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the cache was more likely brought from across the Line of Control by a different group in the area to facilitate another group to infiltrate into the Indian side along with these weapons.

Police officials told Greater Kashmir that the recovery was made during a joint operation by police and army following inputs about an arms hideout in the said area.

In the ensuing search operation, 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 pistols, 18 grenades, more than 350 rounds of AK-47 along with 12 magazines and 200 pistol rounds were recovered, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the concerned area Sheikh Adil, while speaking to Greater Kashmir. confirmed the recovery.

“This, logically, is an infiltration bid foiled also as the weapons may have been brought by different groups, as has been the case in the past, across LoC and possibly dumped for another group to infiltrate along with these weapons,” he added.