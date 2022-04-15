CAG calls for making officials accountable as J&K failed to submit 2,205 UCs for over Rs 10,000 cr

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has failed to submit 2,205 utilisation certificates (UCs) for an amount of over Rs 10,441 crore as on March 31, 2020, the Comptroller and Auditor and General of India (CAG) has said, noting that officials should be held accountable for the lapse.

It said the non-submission of the UCs means that authorities have not explained as to how funds were spent over the years and is fraught with the risk of misappropriation .