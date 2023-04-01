CAG pointed out irregularities of past years: VC SKUAST-K

“SKUAST-K is an emerging university at the national level and our efforts are to forge relationships with the institutions around the country,” Prof Ganai said.

He said that the CAG report had made its observations by taking into account the happenings since the inception of the varsity.

“But we will correct it if anything wrong has happened. CAG has pointed out irregularities done during the past years and we look towards the future. It will be premature to say what action will be taken against those who will be found involved in wrong doings as we have not received the CAG report yet," the VC SKUAST-K said.

He said SKUAST-K was the lone university out of 1013 institutions in the country, which had got the courage to tell the Government of India that the university wants to reverse the flight of the capital going to other nations.

“Earlier our students would take admission in other states and countries. But now we have international level students in our university,” Prof Ganai said.

He said that they signed a MoU with NIELIT with an aim to utilise its strengths and harvest the same for SKUAST-K.

“Our motive is to focus on how we can come together and move into the revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence and robotic technology. GoI is paying a lot of attention towards building NIELIT and the J&K government is itself coming fast in digital governance," the VC SKUAST-K said.

He said SKUAST-K had a pivotal role to introduce digital agriculture in Kashmir.