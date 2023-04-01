CAG pointed out irregularities of past years: VC SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Reacting to the observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai Saturday said the CAG had pointed out irregularities of past years noting that they were yet to receive the report.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at NIELIT Srinagar, the VC SKUAST-K said that they would look into all the observations made in CAG once they receive the report.
“When it comes to our university we are one of the fastest growing universities in efficiency, transparency, and building innovations,” he said.
Notably, the CAG had pointed out irregularities in recruitment process, promotions besides the extension of allowances in SKUAST-K and SKUAST-Jammu.
The CAG in its report tabled in the Parliament revealed that the two agricultural universities did not adopt the mandatory Academic Performance Indicators for appointment of teachers as per the guidelines noting that the appointments were made without mandatory NET qualification.
“SKUAST-K is an emerging university at the national level and our efforts are to forge relationships with the institutions around the country,” Prof Ganai said.
He said that the CAG report had made its observations by taking into account the happenings since the inception of the varsity.
“But we will correct it if anything wrong has happened. CAG has pointed out irregularities done during the past years and we look towards the future. It will be premature to say what action will be taken against those who will be found involved in wrong doings as we have not received the CAG report yet," the VC SKUAST-K said.
He said SKUAST-K was the lone university out of 1013 institutions in the country, which had got the courage to tell the Government of India that the university wants to reverse the flight of the capital going to other nations.
“Earlier our students would take admission in other states and countries. But now we have international level students in our university,” Prof Ganai said.
He said that they signed a MoU with NIELIT with an aim to utilise its strengths and harvest the same for SKUAST-K.
“Our motive is to focus on how we can come together and move into the revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence and robotic technology. GoI is paying a lot of attention towards building NIELIT and the J&K government is itself coming fast in digital governance," the VC SKUAST-K said.
He said SKUAST-K had a pivotal role to introduce digital agriculture in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), GoI, Alkesh Kumar said that the government was working to make India a 'Talent Nation' in the next five years.
"There is a lot of talent among the youth in India and J&K who have made a good name in outside countries owing to their competence in IT and IT-enabled service," he said.
Kumar said that the government had started the facility of DBT and for this there was a need for good quality talent as well.
“In this regard NIELIT Srinagar has an important role to play,” he said.
Accompanied by VC SKAUST and other officers, Kumar visited NIELIT Srinagar on Saturday for inauguration of boys hostel and AI laboratory.
"It is good that the boys and girls are being provided hostel facilities which will lessen the travel time and enable these students to remain more focused on their studies," he said.
Kumar said that AI was an emerging technology and J&K students had good knowledge about the subject and were confident as well.
"These are the youth who can work for the betterment of Kashmir and create employment opportunities for the youth here as well," he said.
About the skill development sector, Kumar said that there was a need to bring momentum in the polytechnic sector.
He said that the Centre had come up with various new vocational courses to encourage the students to pursue the diploma in the courses as per their choice.
"Universities (Higher Education) and the IT Department are jointly working to bring new initiatives in science and technology,” Kumar said.
Earlier, DG NIELIT Madan Mohan Tripathi in his welcome address said that NIELIT was continuing to expand its presence in J&K to provide quality skilling in Electronics and Information Technology.