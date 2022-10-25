Californian walnuts eat into Kashmir walnuts’ space

Srinagar: Kashmir's walnut, despite having a high yield, is struggling to survive due to the influx of California walnuts into Indian towns, which has diminished the value of Kashmir's native walnut produce and thrown a shadow over it.

President of the Kashmir Walnut Growers Association Haji Bahadur Khan said that the rates for walnuts had decreased by about 50 percent for the sixth year in a row.

“The local fruit is organic and contains more nutrients than Californian and Chinese kinds,” he said. “Both walnut kernels and shelled nuts are offered for throwaway prices in the market.”

Khan said that the price of a kernel per kg ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 800.

“A few years ago, this was going for Rs 1200 per kg,” he said. “Similarly, the rates of shelled walnut range from Rs 120 to Rs 200 per kg.” Khan said that in 2016-17, shelled walnut sold for between Rs 270 and Rs 400 per kg.

“We have been telling this to the authorities for years, but there hasn't been a workable answer,” he said. “Like apples, walnuts are a significant part of Kashmir's horticultural industry and we demand urgent action and attention of the government.”