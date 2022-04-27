Calling Kashmir ‘occupied’ does not enjoy protection under Art 19(A): J&K HC

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar, hearing a petition filed by advocate Muzamil Butt seeking quashing of an FIR against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, remarked:

"It is one thing to criticise the government for its negligence and express outrage on the violation of human rights of the people, but it is quite another to advocate that the people of a particular part of the country are slaves of the government of India or that they are under the occupation of armed forces of the country," online portal Bar and Bench reported.