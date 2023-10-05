Calls for meeting power supply needs of people

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called for meeting the power supply needs of the people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the progress of the initiatives of the government and the development works in the Kupwara district, the LG emphasised meeting the power supply needs of the people.
He directed the concerned officials to maintain proper stock of transformers and replace damaged transformers within 12 hours in urban areas and 24 hours in rural areas.
Sinha appraised the sector-wise performance of the saturation of the government schemes and also reviewed the winter preparedness of the district administration and department-wise action plan.
He directed the senior officials to visit border villages and stay overnight for a ground assessment of challenges and opportunities and plan activities, programmes, and innovative measures for mainstreaming of villages.
“Concerted and coordinated action should be ensured by all the departments for inclusive development,” the LG said.
He directed the officers to take concrete measures to increase the female literacy rate and ensure no child is deprived of education.
Sinha directed for proper rationalisation of teachers and utilisation of manpower in the education sector.
Reviewing the health sector, he directed identifying the gaps in the extension of health services and taking corrective measures.
“Special camps should be organised for saturation of Golden Cards and provision of online consultation of medical services should be made available wherever required,” the LG said.
He directed the Chief Engineer Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for snow clearance and to ensure round-the-clock connectivity during the winter.
Sinha also enquired about road maintenance and safety analysis of the bridges.
Taking stock of the status of infrastructure projects, he asked the concerned officials to ensure time-bound completion of the projects and speed up the execution of transit accommodation.
The LG also directed the district officers for the effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the district.
He also appraised the status of ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, road connectivity, PM KISAN, sanitation campaigns, Samridh Seema Yojana, NCD screening, public outreach programmes, an extension of financial assistance, and saturation of deliverables by different departments.
District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Chairman, Irfan Sultan Panditpori; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan were also present on the occasion.