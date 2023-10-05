Calls for meeting power supply needs of people

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called for meeting the power supply needs of the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the progress of the initiatives of the government and the development works in the Kupwara district, the LG emphasised meeting the power supply needs of the people.

He directed the concerned officials to maintain proper stock of transformers and replace damaged transformers within 12 hours in urban areas and 24 hours in rural areas.

Sinha appraised the sector-wise performance of the saturation of the government schemes and also reviewed the winter preparedness of the district administration and department-wise action plan.

He directed the senior officials to visit border villages and stay overnight for a ground assessment of challenges and opportunities and plan activities, programmes, and innovative measures for mainstreaming of villages.

“Concerted and coordinated action should be ensured by all the departments for inclusive development,” the LG said.

He directed the officers to take concrete measures to increase the female literacy rate and ensure no child is deprived of education.

Sinha directed for proper rationalisation of teachers and utilisation of manpower in the education sector.