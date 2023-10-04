Calls for setting up cold storage units in Shopian

Shopian: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for setting up cold storage units in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the district review meeting at Shopian and taking stock of the development works underway in the district and implementation of various UT and central government schemes, the LG impressed upon the district administration and the officials to promote setting up of cold storage and other industrial units at the local level.
“We endeavor to harness the potential of each district to fuel the economic growth of J&K. Every official at all levels of administration must discharge his responsibility with greater dedication and sensitivity to ensure the benefits of the development reach every household,” he said.
Sinha directed the officials to conduct regular surveys to identify the new eligible beneficiaries under the centrally sponsored and the UT sector schemes and the children having any kind of abnormalities by birth.
Reviewing the progress achieved in agriculture and the allied sector, he directed connecting every farmer in the district with agriculture-related schemes and programmes and increasing their registration on the Daksh portal.
“Robust strategy should be prepared for effective implementation of district employment and district export plans. Use Block Diwas as a platform to expand livelihood generation and self-employment opportunities for the youth,” the LG said.
He called for exploring all the avenues to tap the tourism potential of the district and promoting Amrit Sarovars as tourist spots.
Sinha also sought a detailed report on the financial assistance extended to women, STs, and SCs under the ‘Stand Up India’ and directed for conducting regular meetings of district administration with the banking institutions.
Emphasising on improving connectivity in the rural areas, he directed the officials to take comprehensive measures to ensure road connectivity to every village in the district.
The LG directed the district administration and Police to run special campaigns to keep youth away from the menace of drug addiction and called for united efforts by every section of society in the fight against drugs.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb gave an overview of the developmental scenario in the district.
Later, the LG also interacted with delegations of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Body (ULB) members, District Bar Association, members of civil society, tribal community, fruit growers, Cold Chain Association, political leaders and took stock of their concerning issues.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; CEO of Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary of Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri also attended the meeting.