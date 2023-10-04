Calls for setting up cold storage units in Shopian

Sinha directed the officials to conduct regular surveys to identify the new eligible beneficiaries under the centrally sponsored and the UT sector schemes and the children having any kind of abnormalities by birth.

Reviewing the progress achieved in agriculture and the allied sector, he directed connecting every farmer in the district with agriculture-related schemes and programmes and increasing their registration on the Daksh portal.

“Robust strategy should be prepared for effective implementation of district employment and district export plans. Use Block Diwas as a platform to expand livelihood generation and self-employment opportunities for the youth,” the LG said.

He called for exploring all the avenues to tap the tourism potential of the district and promoting Amrit Sarovars as tourist spots.

Sinha also sought a detailed report on the financial assistance extended to women, STs, and SCs under the ‘Stand Up India’ and directed for conducting regular meetings of district administration with the banking institutions.