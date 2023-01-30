Can understand pain of Kashmiris, security forces who lost family members in violence: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said he was advised by officials not to walk on foot during the four days of yatra in Kashmir.

"They told me to use a car. But I told them that Kashmir is my home and people here are my own people. Let those who hate me do what they want. I told them that I will walk with my people. Why not give haters a chance to change the colour of my shirt, let them make it red. Instead of grenades, people opened their hearts for me, I got a lot of love, affection and reception from the people including kids and elderly persons also. BJP leaders would not march here like this. Not because people of Kashmir will not allow them to march but because they are afraid of marching like this," he said.

He alleged that the RSS and the BJP were targeting the liberal and secular ethos of the country by inciting violence.

“I am confident that the BJP-RSS ideology can not only be defeated but can also be taken out from the hearts of those who propagate them. Country needed to be reminded that India is a country of love, respect, brotherhood, and Bharat Jodo Yatra is a small step in that direction. This yatra was not for myself or for the Congress but it was for the people and the country,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul talked about his roots in Kashmir. He also referred to difficulties including pain in his knee during the yatra. The congress leader said he resolved to move forward to unite the people and the country.