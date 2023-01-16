Cancer Catastrophe | OVER 51,000 PERSONS IN J&K DIAGNOSED WITH DEADLY DISEASE IN 4 YEARS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a consistent increase in cancer cases with the union territory reporting 51,000 cancer cases in the last four years (2019 to 2022), according to the data of the Government of India.

The Union Health Ministry data reveals that J&K reported an estimated 51,577 cases of cancer, with 12,396 cases being reported in 2019, 12,726 cases in 2020, 13,060 cases in 2021, and 13,395 cases in 2022.

A quick glance at the statistics reveals that cancer cases are constantly rising. According to the ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research gathered the information for the ‘National Cancer Registry Programme Report’.