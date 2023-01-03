Candle march taken out in Budhal

Rajouri: The residents of Budhal township Tuesday evening took out a candle march against the target killings of the minority community in Dhangri.

They also paid tributes to those who lost their precious lives in the terror attack.

People from all walks of life including various civil society groups of Budhal, Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members and social activists participated in the peaceful candle march against the killing of six innocent people in Dhangri.