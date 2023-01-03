Candle march taken out in Budhal

Rajouri: The residents of Budhal township Tuesday evening took out a candle march against the target killings of the minority community in Dhangri.
They also paid tributes to those who lost their precious lives in the terror attack.
People from all walks of life including various civil society groups of Budhal, Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members and social activists participated in the peaceful candle march against the killing of six innocent people in Dhangri.
They also expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.
Condemning the attack, prominent BJP leader from Budhal Manzoor Naik said: “We have come here to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who lost their dear ones in the Dhangri terrorist attack. We don’t want innocent blood to be shed anywhere in J&K and killing unarmed, vulnerable, and peace-loving persons cannot be endorsed.”
Prominent persons from Budhal present in the candle march were Nazir Muhammad, Shabir Aflatoon, Pandit Tilak Raj Sharma, Dr Kundan Lal, Suresh Kumar, Fauji Muhammad Nazir, Manzoor Malik, Munshi Ram, Satyam Sharma, Nazir Thakker, Sewa Ram, Muhammad Taj, Muhammad Shafiq Magrey, Anchal Sharma, Vikramjeet, Sushil Sharma, Jagdev, Ashfaq Thakker, Satyam Sharma, Muhammad Rafiq, Taj Hussain, Ajaz Ahmed, and others.