Canine menace: Civic bodies fail to check growing stray dog population in Kashmir

Srinagar: The canine menace, prevalent in Kashmir for several years now, has become more grim with each passing day as successive administrations have failed to address this issue.

The lack of district-level initiatives for sterilisation of the stray dogs, has lead to multiple incidents of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders becoming victims of dog bites across Kashmir.

Earlier this year, a 10-year old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Baramulla’s Pattan and subsequently several incidents of dog bites have been reported from across the Valley.