Cannot bring back lives, says LG; assures best possible aid to victims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stated that the lives lost in the unfortunate incident of Kishtwar cloudburst could not be brought back yet the government would do everything possible to support and provide succour to the affected families.

He was speaking to the media following the inauguration of the first-ever “Vishal Pashudhan Vyapar Mela” in Hiranagar this morning.

“Our heart-felt sympathies are with the bereaved families. We cannot bring back the lives lost in the unfortunate incident. As I’ve reiterated earlier no amount can ever compensate the irreparable loss of human lives. However, we will ensure the best possible assistance to the affected families. We’ve already announced ex-gratia in favour of victims and the administration was doing everything possible to provide them succour,” Sinha said while responding to media queries on Kishtwar devastation.