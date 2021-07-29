Cannot bring back lives, says LG; assures best possible aid to victims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stated that the lives lost in the unfortunate incident of Kishtwar cloudburst could not be brought back yet the government would do everything possible to support and provide succour to the affected families.
He was speaking to the media following the inauguration of the first-ever “Vishal Pashudhan Vyapar Mela” in Hiranagar this morning.
“Our heart-felt sympathies are with the bereaved families. We cannot bring back the lives lost in the unfortunate incident. As I’ve reiterated earlier no amount can ever compensate the irreparable loss of human lives. However, we will ensure the best possible assistance to the affected families. We’ve already announced ex-gratia in favour of victims and the administration was doing everything possible to provide them succour,” Sinha said while responding to media queries on Kishtwar devastation.
Giving a brief account of the Kishtwar rescue operation, he said that both NDRF and SDRF were assisting the local administration in relief, rescue and reconstruction operations. Later, the Lieutenant Governor uploaded this information on his official Twitter handle as well.
“A joint NDRF and SDRF team left at 0545 hours from Jammu via road for Kishtwar to take up relief and rescue operations in the affected village. Second team of 4 SDRF and10 NDRF personnel with rescue equipments took off from Technical airport Jammu and landed at Kishtwar by 1220 hours today,” the Lieutenant Governor informed. He pointed out that inclement weather conditions, dangerous flow of water not only obstructed the movement of relief and rescue teams but also played spoil-sport with his plan to be there with the victims.He stated that Srinagar teams also reached there in 2 sorties along with requisite equipments. With regard to incident of cloudburst near Amarnath cave, Sinha said, “SDRF was assisting local administration in re-building the culvert washed away by flash floods on Shri Amarnathji track.”