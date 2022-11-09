Can’t achieve victory over terrorism without fighting its support system: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that victory over terrorism cannot be achieved without strictly fighting its support system.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shah reviewed the internal security situation of the country.

The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter-terrorism, the threat from extremism, cyber security-related issues, border-related aspects, and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the country.