Can’t achieve victory over terrorism without fighting its support system: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that victory over terrorism cannot be achieved without strictly fighting its support system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shah reviewed the internal security situation of the country.
The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter-terrorism, the threat from extremism, cyber security-related issues, border-related aspects, and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the country.
Shah said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to ensuring the security of the country by strengthening all aspects of security and in the last eight years many important steps had been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country.
He said that the IB had made a very important contribution to maintaining peace in the country since independence, anonymously without any expectations.
“Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved,” Shah said.
He also stressed the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the states.
Shah said that there was a need to control Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by dismantling its financial and logistical support system.
He said that there was a need to make the country's coastal security impenetrable and for this, there was a need to keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port.
Shah said narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country and that was the reason why there was a need to work together for its destruction.
“We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop the smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones,” he said.