Capability and role of India is changing fast: PM Modi in France

Paris [France]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world is moving towards a new world order and the role and capability of India is changing fast.
Addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said referred to India’s G20 presidency and said more than 200 meetings are being held across the country.
“Today, the world is moving towards new world order. The capability and the role of India is changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It’s for the first time, in a country’s Presidency, that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country,” he said.
He reciprocated the greetings of people gathered at the venue.
“Today’s scene, this scene is wonderful in itself. This welcome is full of joy. Away from the country, when I hear the call of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, it feels as if I have come home. Wherever we Indians go, we definitely create a mini India,” he said.
He called his visit to France “special” as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion.
“Today I got to know that there are many people who have come to the event after travelling for 10-11 hours. People can listen to the speech even on the phone. However, it is privilege for me that people came from far to attend the event,” he said.
“I’ve visited France many times. However, this time, it’s a special occasion to come to France. Tomorrow, it’s a national day of France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion,” he added.
PM Modi said that he is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the “unbreakable friendship between India and France.”
“Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” PM Modi said.
Meanwhile. Modi held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris.
The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris earlier in the day on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.
He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building. PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on July 14.
An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.
PM Modi’s France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between the two countries. (ANI)