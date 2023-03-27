Carry reforms to make power sector robust, resilient: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed for carrying reforms to make the power sector robust and resilient. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG appraised the multi-pronged strategies to meet the high electricity demand in the summer season and directed for integrating reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient.

He directed for effective enforcement through a dedicated enforcement wing for the detection of theft of electricity, wrong metering, enquiring into public complaints, unauthorised extensions in load, and surprise checking.

The LG also directed for immediate steps to ensure functioning of all the meters on 11 kV, and repair of the damaged meters within a month.