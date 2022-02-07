Case against chairman governing body | JKEDI Director entrusted inquiry

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Anil Koul (JKAS) Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) as an Inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry as per mandate of law in the case titled Riyaz Ahmad Khan versus Chairman Governing Body JKEDI and others and take necessary action in terms of courts’ directions,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Industries and Commerce Department Ranjan P Thakur.