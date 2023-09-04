‘Case can’t be reduced to 'emotive majoritarian interpretation' of constitution’

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, in his rejoinder arguments before the Constitution Bench hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370, on Monday pleaded that there cannot be an "emotive majoritarian interpretation" of the Constitution and the matter requires an interpretation based on "read the text, understand the context, and interpret Article 370".

"All residents in J&K are citizens of India. They are as much a part of India as anybody else. If historically, there is an Article of the Constitution which gives them rights, they are entitled to defend it as a matter of law," Sibal said.

He argued that the Constitution of J&K, like no other princely state in India, was drafted after 1950.

In an earlier hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had questioned the argument raised by the petitioners that J&K was the only state that had its own constitution in 1939 and therefore, should get a special treatment.

He had said that this argument is "factually not well founded" and there were 62 states that were having their own Constitutions – whether named as Constitution or instrument of internal governance, adding that another 286 states were in the process of framing their constitutions in the late 1930s.