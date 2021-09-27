CASO in 2 Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces launched cordon and search operations in two villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police personnel laid siege around Harmain village in the district and searched a cluster of houses.

He said that the forces also surrounded the orchards falling in between Zainpora and Reban villages and carried out searches.

"The search operations, according to the official, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas", he said.

The operations, however, were called off in the evening after no militant was found hiding there.