CASO in 9 villages of Shopian

Shopian: Security forces launched cordon and search operations in at least nine villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district since Thursday morning.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police personnel laid a siege around Thokar Mohalla Sedow, Gadapora and Ringward Kellar villages of the district at around 6.30 am and conducted door to door searches.

Later in the day, the official said, the army surrounded Kanipora locality and a taxi stand in Gagran area of Shopian town and conducted searches. He said the forces also cordoned Deegam, Chek Reshnagri, Wuyan and Gulab Teng villages, and conducted door to door searches.

"The search operations,” according to the official, “were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas", he said.

However, all the operations were called off after no militant was found in these villages.