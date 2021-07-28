CASO in Rajouri, Reasi villages

Rajouri: Security forces Wednesday morning launched an extensive Cordon and Search Operation at Bandrai and other villages in Rajouri and Reasi districts following reports of suspicious movement.

Officials said that on Wednesday morning suspicious movement took place in Rajouri’s Bandrai village bordering Reasi district.

They said that soon after information of this suspicious movement was received, a security alert was issued after which a CASO was launched which was going on when last reports poured in.

They said that three villages in Rajouri and four in Reasi are under CASO.